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  • Great tasty rice and dishes for all the family
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  • Great tasty rice and dishes for all the family
  • Great tasty rice and dishes for all the family
  • Great tasty rice and dishes for all the family
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Great tasty rice and dishes for all the family
  • Great tasty rice and dishes for all the family

Rice cooker 3000 seriesPhilips Digital Rice Cooker

HD4515/29

3
| (4) Reviews
Great tasty rice and dishes for all the family
"Smart 3D Heating System" creates powerful heat circulation from top, side and bottom that heats rice evenly and thoroughly, together with the long lasting Bakuhanseki coating inner pot makes great tasty rice and dishes for every meal.
See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

The leading brand of Airfryer appliances in the world1

With “Smart 3D” and long lasting Bakuhanseki

Great tasty rice and dishes for all the family

  • 5 auto menu

  • Smart 3D heating

  • Durable inner pot

  • 1.8L

Smart 3D heating system

"Smart 3D heatihg system" creates powerful heat circulation from top, side and bottom that heats rice evenly and thoroughly.

Durable bakuhanseki coating

Bakuhanseki coating is up to 6 times more durable than non-stick coating on conventional rice cooker.

5 dedicated cooking menus

5 multifunction programs with separate menus for rice, multigrain and beans for a variety of dishes.

Technical Specifications

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Parts & Accessories

Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.0

of 5

4

Reviews

4
2

30/01/2024

Indonesia

Indonesia

Verified buyer

Disain menarik dan fungsionalitas

Daya tarik disain yg menawan dan modern. Banyak fungsi yg dapat diandalkan dengan hasil memuaskan dan enak dikonsumsi. Kemudahan dalam mengoperasikannya, panel yg informatif mudah dipahami oleh orang yg awam sekalipun.

Pros

Disain, fitur, kemudahan

Cons

Tidak ditemukan hal negatif sampai dengan saat ini

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Rice cooker 3000 series HD4515/29 Rice Cooker Philips Digital

Date of Use 2022-12-29

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Rice cooker 3000 series HD4515/29 Rice Cooker Philips Digital

Date of Use 2022-12-29

10/04/2026

Indonesia

Indonesia

Bagaimana tanggapan nya phillips

Awalnya saya suka produk ini,tapi yang saya heran kenapa iner pot bisa sampai karatan,sangat tidak sesuai dengan harga,saya pikir harga mahal kualitas baik tapi kenapa bisa karatan,padahal saya tidak pernah merendam iner pot lama" dan mencuci pakai spon yang lembut,rice cooker yang murah aja ngga sampai karatan pdahal sudah di pakai bertahun",ini saya baru pakai kurang lebih 2 tahun sudah karatan

This review was made for Rice cooker 3000 series HD4515/29 Rice Cooker Philips Digital

Date of Use 2025-04-10

This review was made for Rice cooker 3000 series HD4515/29 Rice Cooker Philips Digital

Date of Use 2025-04-10

22/05/2024

Indonesia

Indonesia

Verified buyer

average

kelebihan = tombol praktis, memasak cepat, build bagus, estetik. kekurangan = saat keep warm, nasi lebih cepat kering/bau (tidak tahan semalaman), dibanding rice cooker philips biasa bisa tahan semalaman).

Pros

tombol praktis, memasak cepat, build bagus, estetik.

Cons

saat keep warm, nasi lebih cepat kering/bau (tidak tahan semalaman), dibanding rice cooker philips biasa bisa tahan semalaman).

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Rice cooker 3000 series HD4515/29 Rice Cooker Philips Digital

Date of Use 2023-04-22

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Rice cooker 3000 series HD4515/29 Rice Cooker Philips Digital

Date of Use 2023-04-22

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers 