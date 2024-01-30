2 year warranty
HD4515/29
5 auto menu
Smart 3D heating
Durable inner pot
1.8L
"Smart 3D heatihg system" creates powerful heat circulation from top, side and bottom that heats rice evenly and thoroughly.
Bakuhanseki coating is up to 6 times more durable than non-stick coating on conventional rice cooker.
5 multifunction programs with separate menus for rice, multigrain and beans for a variety of dishes.
3.0
of 5
4
Reviews
NggaSug
30/01/2024
Indonesia
Verified buyer
Disain menarik dan fungsionalitas
Daya tarik disain yg menawan dan modern. Banyak fungsi yg dapat diandalkan dengan hasil memuaskan dan enak dikonsumsi. Kemudahan dalam mengoperasikannya, panel yg informatif mudah dipahami oleh orang yg awam sekalipun.
Pros
Disain, fitur, kemudahan
Cons
Tidak ditemukan hal negatif sampai dengan saat ini
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Rice cooker 3000 series HD4515/29 Rice Cooker Philips Digital
Date of Use 2022-12-29
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Rice cooker 3000 series HD4515/29 Rice Cooker Philips Digital
Date of Use 2022-12-29
Mamahalel
10/04/2026
Indonesia
Bagaimana tanggapan nya phillips
Awalnya saya suka produk ini,tapi yang saya heran kenapa iner pot bisa sampai karatan,sangat tidak sesuai dengan harga,saya pikir harga mahal kualitas baik tapi kenapa bisa karatan,padahal saya tidak pernah merendam iner pot lama" dan mencuci pakai spon yang lembut,rice cooker yang murah aja ngga sampai karatan pdahal sudah di pakai bertahun",ini saya baru pakai kurang lebih 2 tahun sudah karatan
This review was made for Rice cooker 3000 series HD4515/29 Rice Cooker Philips Digital
Date of Use 2025-04-10
This review was made for Rice cooker 3000 series HD4515/29 Rice Cooker Philips Digital
Date of Use 2025-04-10
juragan
22/05/2024
Indonesia
Verified buyer
average
kelebihan = tombol praktis, memasak cepat, build bagus, estetik. kekurangan = saat keep warm, nasi lebih cepat kering/bau (tidak tahan semalaman), dibanding rice cooker philips biasa bisa tahan semalaman).
Pros
tombol praktis, memasak cepat, build bagus, estetik.
Cons
saat keep warm, nasi lebih cepat kering/bau (tidak tahan semalaman), dibanding rice cooker philips biasa bisa tahan semalaman).
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Rice cooker 3000 series HD4515/29 Rice Cooker Philips Digital
Date of Use 2023-04-22
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Rice cooker 3000 series HD4515/29 Rice Cooker Philips Digital
Date of Use 2023-04-22
Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers