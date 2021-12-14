2 year warranty
Discontinued
Smart 3D heating
Bakuhanseki coating
Multifunction
1.8L
8 multifunction programs with separate menus for rice, multigrain and beans for a variety of dishes.
Large digital display provides easy-to-read menus and time for easy operation.
Detachable inner lid for easy cleaning.
3.9
of 5
99
Reviews
80%
recommend this product
Elvyudha
14/12/2021
Indonesia
Good Product
Its amazing, Philips rice cooker is The best!!!!!!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD4515/33 Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD4515/33 Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker
Notsosmart
15/04/2025
Singapore
Verified buyer
Philip Digital Rice Cooker
Digital rice cooker is easy to use and the water level for white, brown & glutinous rice are different. Easy to clean too.
This review was made for Rice cooker X1 HD4515/67 Digital Rice Cooker
This review was made for Rice cooker X1 HD4515/67 Digital Rice Cooker
spacejelly
26/07/2024
Singapore
Verified buyer
A beautiful rice cooker
This is a beautiful rice cooker with many features and functions. It looks classy sitting on my kitchen countertop. So pretty my friends and family members want to buy it too! I literally sold the cooker to them!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Rice cooker 3000 series HD4518/62 Philips Digital Rice Cooker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Rice cooker 3000 series HD4518/62 Philips Digital Rice Cooker
Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers