  Fast and easy boiling
    Fast and easy boiling

    The robust metal electric Philips kettle has a flat heating element that boils water quickly and is easy to clean.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Kettle

    Fast and easy boiling

    The robust metal electric Philips kettle has a flat heating element that boils water quickly and is easy to clean. See all benefits

      Fast and easy boiling

      Powerful kettle, easy to clean heating element

      • 1.7 L 2400 W
      • Water level indicator
      • Brushed metal
      • Hinged lid
      Hinged lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning

      Hinged lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning

      Hinged lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning, also avoiding steam contact.

      Easy to read water level indicators on both sides

      Easy to read water level indicators on both sides

      Easy to read water level indicators on both sides of the Philips electric kettle for left and right handed use.

      Power cord winder for easy storage

      Power cord winder for easy storage

      The cord can be wrapped around the base, so that the kettle is easy to place in your kitchen.

      Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing

      Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing

      Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing.

      Easy lid and spout filling

      Easy lid and spout filling

      The kettle can be filled via the spout or by opening the hinged lid.

      Flat heating element for fast boiling and easy cleaning

      Flat heating element for fast boiling and easy cleaning

      The stainless steel concealed element ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.

      Pilot light indicates when the kettle is switched on

      Pilot light indicates when the kettle is switched on

      Elegant light incorporated in the on/off switch indicates when the kettle is on.

      Anti-calc filter for a clean cup of water

      Anti-calc filter for a clean cup of water

      Anti-calc filter for a clean cup of water and a cleaner kettle.

      Multi safety system

      Multi safety system against boil-dry, with auto switch off when ready.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design specifications

        Heating element
        Stainless steel
        Material switch
        Polypropylene (PP)
        Color(s)
        Brushed metal

      • General specifications

        Cordless
        Yes
        Non slip feet
        Yes
        Ergonomic grip
        Yes
        Easy spout filling
        Yes
        Wide opening lid
        Yes
        Cord storage
        Yes
        Automatic shut-off
        Yes
        Boil-dry protection
        Yes
        360 degrees base
        Yes
        Lid as well as spout filling
        Yes
        Flat heating element
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity
        1.7 L
        Cord length
        0.75 m
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Power
        2400  W
        Voltage
        220-240 V

      • Dimensions

        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        16.7x24.2x22.8  cm
        Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
        20.5x20.5x28  cm

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

