2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD4665/20
1.7 L 2400 W
Water level indicator
Brushed metal
Hinged lid
Multi safety system against boil-dry, with auto switch off when ready.
Hinged lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning, also avoiding steam contact.
Easy to read water level indicators on both sides of the Philips electric kettle for left and right handed use.
1.0
of 5
1
Review
LIEW
30/07/2017
Malaysia
VERY POOR
CABLE WAS TOO SHORT UNTIL CAUSE MANY ACCIDENT . REALLY POOR
This review was made for HD4665/20 Kettle
This review was made for HD4665/20 Kettle