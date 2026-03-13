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Kettles
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Kettle
Discontinued
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HD4665/20
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User Manual Philips Kettle - English
The robust metal electric Philips kettle has a flat heating element that boils water quickly and is easy to clean. - English
There is water/condensation on the base my Philips Kettle
My Philips Kettle does not switch on
My Philips kettle boils and stops
My Philips Kettle is dirty with small spots inside
Contacting Philips
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