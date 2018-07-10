2 year warranty
Discontinued
Metal
Compact
Extended heating platform for a more even browning of toast.
Defrost and toast bread straight from frozen.
Variable browning control for individual preference.
5.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Badboyz
10/07/2018
Indonesia
Great product with affordable price
This product has good design, easy to use and also cleaning after used was so easy. The performance itself was great. Very recommend product
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD4825/02 Toaster
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD4825/02 Toaster
Methi
22/07/2021
Indonesia
Produk awet
Saya memakainya dari tahun 2009 sebelum anak Saya lahir skarang dia yang pakai buat sarapan
Pros
Praktis
Cons
Listriknya terlalu besar
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD4825/02 Pemanggang roti
Date of Use 2019-07-22
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD4825/02 Pemanggang roti
Date of Use 2019-07-22
Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers