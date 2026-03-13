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2 year warranty
Cooking
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Daily Collection Toaster
Discontinued
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HD4825/02
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All (2)
Can I toast sandwiches with my Philips toaster?
Can I adjust the browning level while my Philips toaster is on?
My Philips Toaster smells during first time use
Smoke comes out of my Philips Toaster
Bread gets stuck in my Philips Toaster
My Philips toaster will not switch on
I cannot remove the bread from my Philips toaster
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