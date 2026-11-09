The Philips induction cooker has been a fantastic buy for me. I bought it due to my current cooker hob performing very poorly and I wanted to experiment with some cooking techniques. Initially I was going to buy a gas stove but I was worried about their safety, so when I saw this I decided to go for it. The unit is very light and portable so it's easy to store when not in use. It also means that I can use it at the dining table as I have been interested in making a Chinese hot pot, it worked fabulously! It's portability also means I can use it whilst sat at the table cooking if my disability doesn't allow me to stand at the hob; plus it will be fantastic to take away camping etc. The cooker works very well, it heats up very fast and it quickly reacts to reduce or increase temperatures whilst cooking. My wok now now stays hot all through the cooking process where before it would cool too much when adding new ingredients, I can cook a stir fry in half the time. There are preset temperature settings and you can also manually change it to suit what you're cooking. I'm happy with my purchase and will make great use of the induction cooker. Philips products always look very stylish and it fits in great with my other Philips products.