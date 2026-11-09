2 year warranty
Save space, cook in any kitchen space
4.7
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
09/11/2026
United Kingdom
Fantastic portable induction cooker
The Philips induction cooker has been a fantastic buy for me. I bought it due to my current cooker hob performing very poorly and I wanted to experiment with some cooking techniques. Initially I was going to buy a gas stove but I was worried about their safety, so when I saw this I decided to go for it. The unit is very light and portable so it's easy to store when not in use. It also means that I can use it at the dining table as I have been interested in making a Chinese hot pot, it worked fabulously! It's portability also means I can use it whilst sat at the table cooking if my disability doesn't allow me to stand at the hob; plus it will be fantastic to take away camping etc. The cooker works very well, it heats up very fast and it quickly reacts to reduce or increase temperatures whilst cooking. My wok now now stays hot all through the cooking process where before it would cool too much when adding new ingredients, I can cook a stir fry in half the time. There are preset temperature settings and you can also manually change it to suit what you're cooking. I'm happy with my purchase and will make great use of the induction cooker. Philips products always look very stylish and it fits in great with my other Philips products.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Vesuvio 3000 Series Induction Cooker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Vesuvio 3000 Series Induction Cooker
Clarence1974
06/11/2026
United Kingdom
Great addition to my kitchen.
Great addition to my kitchen. What a great little hob this is! I needed an extra cooking space, as my gas hob just isn’t big enough when I’m preparing large meals. This portable hob is ideal. It’s fairly lightweight, and doesn’t take up much storage space either. It has a few different settings, all of which are easy to select via the touchpad settings. It’s sturdy, and feels fully able to take the weight of heavy cookware. It heats up evenly, and the led display clearly shows when it’s switched on, and when it’s actively generating heat. It heats up very quickly, once a compatible cookware pan has been placed on the induction hob. Very easy to clean after use, simply a quick wipe over with a damp cloth, and it looks like new again! It also looks smart enough to leave out on a worktop in between uses, if you don’t have cupboard storage space. I definitely recommend it, it’s a great little bit of kit for the kitchen.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Vesuvio 3000 Series Induction Cooker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Vesuvio 3000 Series Induction Cooker
Umaymah123
11/11/2026
United Kingdom
Nice additional ho
I’ve been testing the Philips 3000 induction hob for a while now, and it’s genuinely changed my workflow. The power is undeniable; it brings water to a boil in seconds, which is a massive upgrade for someone who hates waiting. The interface is so intuitive that I barely had to glance at the manual to get started. However, it isn’t perfect. The glass surface is beautiful but extremely sensitive to oil splatters. If I’m searing something and a drop hits the hob, it creates an immediate, stubborn discoloration that requires serious effort to clean. It’s fantastic for performance, but definitely demands constant, meticulous maintenance.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Vesuvio 3000 Series Induction Cooker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Vesuvio 3000 Series Induction Cooker