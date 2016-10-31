2 year warranty
Discontinued
Have it your way, exactly your way
This sophisticated Philips HD7686/30 coffeemaker combines excellent quality in aroma as well as in design. The strength control feature allows you to brew your coffee to your personal liking, thanks to the integrated coffee scale
With glass jug
Made in Germany
White
The high-speed pump of your Philips coffee machine will prepare your coffee faster with the optimal coffee aroma.
Adjust the intensity of your coffee from mild, medium or intense coffee.
The Philips coffee machine will remind you when to descale your appliance. Regular descaling ensures the best taste of your coffee and prevents lime scale from tap water.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
ann66
31/10/2016
United Kingdom
Best coffie machine i ever owned
Best coffie machine i ever had. Its still working with exelent coffie. I bought it in 2007
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Pure Essentials Coffee maker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Pure Essentials Coffee maker