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2 year warranty

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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Pure Essentials Coffee maker HD7686/90
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Pure Essentials Coffee maker HD7686/90
  • Packaging photograph Philips Pure Essentials Coffee maker HD7686/90
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Pure Essentials Coffee maker HD7686/90
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Pure Essentials Coffee maker HD7686/90
  • Packaging photograph Philips Pure Essentials Coffee maker HD7686/90

Discontinued

Pure EssentialsCoffee maker

HD7686/90

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Have it your way, exactly your way

This sophisticated Philips coffeemaker combines excellent quality in aroma as well as in design. The strength control feature allows you to brew your filter coffee to your personal liking, thanks to the integrated coffee scale.

See all benefits

My Aroma Control for personal strength setting

Have it your way, exactly your way

  • With glass jug

  • Made in Germany

  • Black

1.400 Watt

1.400 Watt

The high-speed pump of your Philips coffee machine will prepare your coffee faster with the optimal coffee aroma.

Strength select for adjusting the intensity of your coffee

Adjust the intensity of your coffee from mild, medium or intense coffee.

Decalcification indicator light

The Philips coffee machine will remind you when to descale your appliance. Regular descaling ensures the best taste of your coffee and prevents lime scale from tap water.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

31/10/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Best coffie machine i ever owned

Best coffie machine i ever had. Its still working with exelent coffie. I bought it in 2007

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Pure Essentials Coffee maker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Pure Essentials Coffee maker

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