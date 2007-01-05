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2 year warranty

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  • Simply enjoy your coffee
  • Simply enjoy your coffee

Discontinued

SENSEO® OriginalCoffee pod machine

HD7812/50

Simply enjoy your coffee

Great coffee at a touch of a button! The SENSEO® Original coffee machine is easy to use in combination with specially developed SENSEO® coffee pods.

See all benefits

with the SENSEO® Original coffee pod machine

Simply enjoy your coffee

  • 2 coffees in one go

  • Silver

The only coffee pod maker that brews two cups at a time

The only coffee pod maker that brews two cups at a time

Prepare 1 or 2 cups of your delicious SENSEO® coffee in less than a minute.

60 minutes auto shut-off for energy saving

60 minutes auto shut-off for energy saving

Your SENSEO® coffee machine automatically switches off after 60 minutes, allowing you to save energy.

Delicious coffee crema layer as proof of SENSEO® quality

Delicious coffee crema layer as proof of SENSEO® quality

The fine SENSEO® coffee selection and the unique SENSEO® brewing system make sure that your perfect cup of coffee always comes with a rich and delicious coffee foam layer - proof of premium taste and quality.

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