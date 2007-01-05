2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD7812/50
Simply enjoy your coffee
Great coffee at a touch of a button! The SENSEO® Original coffee machine is easy to use in combination with specially developed SENSEO® coffee pods.
2 coffees in one go
Silver
Prepare 1 or 2 cups of your delicious SENSEO® coffee in less than a minute.
Your SENSEO® coffee machine automatically switches off after 60 minutes, allowing you to save energy.
The fine SENSEO® coffee selection and the unique SENSEO® brewing system make sure that your perfect cup of coffee always comes with a rich and delicious coffee foam layer - proof of premium taste and quality.
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