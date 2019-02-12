2 year warranty
Discontinued
Pure taste of steamed food
Philips steamer with perfect settings for every meal.
5 L 900 W
Manual timer
Aroma Infuser, BPA free
Plastic, white/green
The unique Aroma Infuser of the Philips steamer adds delicious aroma of herbs and spices, bringing even more taste to steaming. Simply pop your favourite herbs and spices into the booster, and let steam do the rest. The heat from the steam releases delicate aromas from the herbs and spices, which thoroughly infuse the food with their mouth-watering flavours.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
trianto
12/02/2019
Indonesia
memudahkan dalam mengukus
Praktis dalam penggunaan, hanya butuh sedikit air sehingga cepat dalam mengukus atau memanasi makan.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD9104/00 Pengukus
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD9104/00 Pengukus
Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers