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2 year warranty

All series

  • Single Product Shot
  • Single Product Shot

Discontinued

Epilator

HP2843/01

Satinelle

The unique Philips epilating system pulls out the hairs by the root, leaving your skin smooth and stubble free for weeks. The hairs that do grow back are soft and thin, and epilation is quick and easy.

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Satinelle

Unique Philips epilating system

The unique Philips epilating system pulls out the hairs by the root, leaving your skin smooth and stubble free for weeks. The hairs that do grow back are soft and thin.

Washable epilation head

For extra hygiene and easy cleaning.

Cleaning brush for easy cleaning

Cleaning brush for easy cleaning for optimal hygiene

Technical Specifications

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