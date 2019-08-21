2 year warranty
Discontinued
Everyday the frizz-free, shiny style you desire
Say hello to smooth shiny hair on a daily basis. The SalonAirstylist Ion 1000W combines ionic technology, four styling attachments and professional power to banish frizz forever
1000W
Ceramic
4 attachments
This airstyler has a 1000W heater that creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power.
Ionic conditioning enables anti-static drying. Charged negative ions eliminate static hair, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is smooth and frizz-free hair that shines beautifully.
This easy to use airstyler is both a styling brush and curler in one. The bristles retract into the brush at the touch of a button, so you can easily slide the styler out of your hair. What's left is a beautiful bouncy curl.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Beauty
21/08/2019
Indonesia
Amazing
Sayang sekali produk ini sudah tidak diproduksi lagi. Travel friendly dengan hasil yg memuaskan. Setiap teman melihat produk ini, pasti tanya beli dimana. Diadakan lagi lah, lengkap dengan catokan yg platnya bisa diganti2 model catokannya dari lurus sampai bergelombang. Nyesel dulu gak beli sekalian..
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP4674/00 Airstyler
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP4674/00 Airstyler