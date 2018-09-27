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Discontinued

Bikini PerfectBikini trimmer

HP6375/00

2.1

| (9) Reviews

Spa results at home

Trim, shape or remove unwanted hair from your bikini area for a precise and silky smooth finish.

See all benefits

Super precision, less irritation

Spa results at home

  • Trim, shape,

  • shave and epilate

Silver ion comb for hygienic protection

Silver ion comb for hygienic protection

For use in and out of the shower

Wet and dry use: for use in and out of the shower, simply rinses clean.

Charge lasts up to 60 minutes

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.1

of 5

9

Reviews

3
2

27/09/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

fabulous precision epilator...like no other ive ever found

the best hair remover ive ever used...ive bought two & used for over 10 years...

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Bikini Perfect HP6375/00 Bikini trimmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Bikini Perfect HP6375/00 Bikini trimmer

14/10/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Effective yet painful

This is an effective product at removing the hairs but it is a bit painful. However, the shaver attachment is great if you just want a quick and easy fix!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Bikini Perfect HP6375/01 Precision trimmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Bikini Perfect HP6375/01 Precision trimmer

14/10/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Effective yet painful

This is an effective product at removing the hairs but it is a bit painful. However, the shaver attachment is great if you just want a quick and easy fix!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Bikini Perfect HP6375/01 Precision trimmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Bikini Perfect HP6375/01 Precision trimmer

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