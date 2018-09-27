2 year warranty
Discontinued
HP6375/00
Spa results at home
Trim, shape or remove unwanted hair from your bikini area for a precise and silky smooth finish.
Trim, shape,
shave and epilate
Wet and dry use: for use in and out of the shower, simply rinses clean.
2.1
of 5
9
Reviews
pixiedragon27
27/09/2018
United Kingdom
fabulous precision epilator...like no other ive ever found
the best hair remover ive ever used...ive bought two & used for over 10 years...
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Bikini Perfect HP6375/00 Bikini trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Bikini Perfect HP6375/00 Bikini trimmer
108roberts
14/10/2012
United Kingdom
Effective yet painful
This is an effective product at removing the hairs but it is a bit painful. However, the shaver attachment is great if you just want a quick and easy fix!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Bikini Perfect HP6375/01 Precision trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Bikini Perfect HP6375/01 Precision trimmer
HelenM32
14/10/2012
United Kingdom
Effective yet painful
This is an effective product at removing the hairs but it is a bit painful. However, the shaver attachment is great if you just want a quick and easy fix!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Bikini Perfect HP6375/01 Precision trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Bikini Perfect HP6375/01 Precision trimmer