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2 year warranty
All series
Body Perfect Bikini trimmer
Discontinued
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HP6379/00
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User Manual - English
All (5)
How do I clean my Philips Bikini Trimmer
Is it safe to use a shaving foil on my entire body?
I have a nickel allergy. Can I use my Philips hair removal product?
Should I use my Philips epilator or lady shaver on wet or dry skin?
How do I use my Philips Bikini Trimmer?
My Philips Bikini Trimmer does not charge
My Philips Bikini Trimmer pulls my hairs when trimming
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