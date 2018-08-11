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Discontinued

SatinelleEpilator

HP6419/00

4.3

| (42) Reviews | 85% recommend this product

Simply smooth for longer

Enjoy long lasting smoothness with Philips Satinelle epilator. Gently removes hairs, as short as 0.5mm, from the root. For hair free skin up to four weeks. Includes a small cleaning brush.

See all benefits

Fast and gentle corded epilator

Simply smooth for longer

  • Legs

Gentle tweezing discs remove hairs without pulling the skin

Gentle tweezing discs remove hairs without pulling the skin

This epilator has gentle tweezing discs to remove hairs as short as 0.5mm without pulling the skin.

Remove hairs as short as 0.5mm

Remove hairs as short as 0.5mm

Unique epilation discs remove hairs as short as 0.5mm.

Washable epilation head for extra hygiene and easy cleaning

Washable epilation head for extra hygiene and easy cleaning

This epilator has a washable epilation head. The head can be detached and cleaned under running water for better hygiene

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

42

Reviews

85%

recommend this product

11/08/2018

Philippines

Philippines

This product is very convenient to use

This is my first ever epilator and I'm happy to finally get my legs clean without taking to much time and effort. I own a personal waxing kit and comparing to the epilator, its less messy and not time consuming. I looked at the hairs after using it and omg I can really see the roots! I'm very satisfied with the result. There are reviews that some experience ingrown hair.. I still don't know about that tho. I exfoliate everyday anyway using brush. :) Hope it grows back smooth and thin.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle Essential HP6420/00 Compact epilator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle Essential HP6420/00 Compact epilator

10/06/2020

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Works amazing!

I was looking for something like that for a long time. This ting works perfect and saves me a lot of money for waxing!

Pros

No batteries needed, works well as intended to.

This review was made for Satinelle Essential HP6420/00 Compact epilator

This review was made for Satinelle Essential HP6420/00 Compact epilator

02/06/2020

Canada

Canada

Terrific Product!

Works as I thought it would. Really does remove short hairs. Glad I made this purchase.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle Essential HP6420/00 Compact epilator

Date of Use 2019-05-02

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle Essential HP6420/00 Compact epilator

Date of Use 2019-05-02

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