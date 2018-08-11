2 year warranty
Discontinued
Simply smooth for longer
Enjoy long lasting smoothness with Philips Satinelle epilator. Gently removes hairs, as short as 0.5mm, from the root. For hair free skin up to four weeks. Includes a small cleaning brush.
Legs
This epilator has gentle tweezing discs to remove hairs as short as 0.5mm without pulling the skin.
Unique epilation discs remove hairs as short as 0.5mm.
This epilator has a washable epilation head. The head can be detached and cleaned under running water for better hygiene
4.3
of 5
42
Reviews
85%
recommend this product
Richelle0296
11/08/2018
Philippines
This product is very convenient to use
This is my first ever epilator and I'm happy to finally get my legs clean without taking to much time and effort. I own a personal waxing kit and comparing to the epilator, its less messy and not time consuming. I looked at the hairs after using it and omg I can really see the roots! I'm very satisfied with the result. There are reviews that some experience ingrown hair.. I still don't know about that tho. I exfoliate everyday anyway using brush. :) Hope it grows back smooth and thin.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle Essential HP6420/00 Compact epilator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle Essential HP6420/00 Compact epilator
Lucky8039618
10/06/2020
Canada
Verified buyer
Works amazing!
I was looking for something like that for a long time. This ting works perfect and saves me a lot of money for waxing!
Pros
No batteries needed, works well as intended to.
This review was made for Satinelle Essential HP6420/00 Compact epilator
This review was made for Satinelle Essential HP6420/00 Compact epilator
Cow Girl
02/06/2020
Canada
Terrific Product!
Works as I thought it would. Really does remove short hairs. Glad I made this purchase.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle Essential HP6420/00 Compact epilator
Date of Use 2019-05-02
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle Essential HP6420/00 Compact epilator
Date of Use 2019-05-02