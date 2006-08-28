2 year warranty
Discontinued
HP6495/00
Satinelle Ice limited edition
First ceramic epilator with click-on ice cooler and massaging system.
White
The patented ice cooler soothes the skin reducing the unpleasant feeling of epilation. Its pivoting head follows every curve of your body for optimal cooling and less pain.
Thanks to its unique ceramic material and ergonomic shape the epilation head catches more hairs ensuring up to 20% faster* epilation. *Compared to Philips Satin Ice.
The hypoallergenic epilation head reduces the risk of allergic skin irritation taking extra care of your skin.
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