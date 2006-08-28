ProductsSupport
en/id

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Single Product Shot
  • Single Product Shot

Discontinued

Satinelle IceEpilator

HP6495/00

Satinelle Ice limited edition

First ceramic epilator with click-on ice cooler and massaging system.

See all benefits

The most gentle epilator from Philips

Satinelle Ice limited edition

  • White

Premium ice cooler with pivoting head

Premium ice cooler with pivoting head

The patented ice cooler soothes the skin reducing the unpleasant feeling of epilation. Its pivoting head follows every curve of your body for optimal cooling and less pain.

New ceramic epilation system

Thanks to its unique ceramic material and ergonomic shape the epilation head catches more hairs ensuring up to 20% faster* epilation. *Compared to Philips Satin Ice.

Hypoallergenic discs

The hypoallergenic epilation head reduces the risk of allergic skin irritation taking extra care of your skin.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.