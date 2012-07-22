2 year warranty
Discontinued
600 W
Plastic bar
Beaker
To blend food in seconds.
Double action blade of the Philips hand blender cuts horizontally and vertically.
The Philips hand blender has an extra powerful turbo button for the toughest ingredients.
4.6
of 5
5
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Miza79
22/07/2012
United Kingdom
Every mum should have one
This is a lovely product! I have a young baby that has just started weaning, so this makes light work of whizzing up all the home made dinners for her. It's so easy to use and easy to keep clean and isn't a pain to get out and put away like a full on food processor is. Love it! Only thing is I wish I'd bought the other model that comes with the whisk attachment too - but I've been told I can order that separately, so all is not lost :)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR1361/00 Hand blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR1361/00 Hand blender
Teencymumof2
22/07/2012
United Kingdom
Every mum should have one
This is a lovely product! I have a young baby that has just started weaning, so this makes light work of whizzing up all the home made dinners for her. It's so easy to use and easy to keep clean and isn't a pain to get out and put away like a full on food processor is. Love it! Only thing is I wish I'd bought the other model that comes with the whisk attachment too - but I've been told I can order that separately, so all is not lost :)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR1361/00 Hand blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR1361/00 Hand blender
Jellymaker
02/10/2011
United Kingdom
Perfect results for a perfect price
This really is very well made tough, powerfull machine, in fact I think its better than some of the competition that are sometimes almost as much as four times the price and its not like some of really cheap ones that scream a horrible noise and vibrate like crazy. Well done Philips!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR1361/00 Hand blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR1361/00 Hand blender