Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Daily Collection Hand blender
Discontinued
Support
HR1361/00
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
DFU HR1361; HR1363 - English
User Manual Philips Daily Collection Hand blender - English
All (8)
Can hard ingredients damage my Philips hand blender?
Can I replace the blade unit of my Philips hand blender?
Can I crush ice cubes with my Philips hand blender?
Can I set my Philips hand blender’s power to “ON” permanently?
Can I pour boiling hot liquids into the jar of my Philips blender?
My Philips Hand Blender does not blend as it should
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you