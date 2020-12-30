ProductsSupport
en/id

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Hand mixers HR1453/70
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Hand mixers HR1453/70
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Hand mixers HR1453/70
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Daily Collection Hand mixers HR1453/70
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Daily Collection Hand mixers HR1453/70
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Hand mixers HR1453/70
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Hand mixers HR1453/70
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Hand mixers HR1453/70
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Daily Collection Hand mixers HR1453/70
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Daily Collection Hand mixers HR1453/70

Discontinued

Daily CollectionHand mixers

HR1453/70

Culinary tools for life

The Philips mixer helps you create delicious homemade cakes, pies and bread. Its powerful 175 W motor, 3 speeds and assorted strip beaters and kneading hooks will make mixing fun and easy.

See all benefits

Mixer for delicious dessert and homemade cake

Culinary tools for life

  • 300 W

  • Stainless steel beaters

  • Dough hooks

Powerful 175 W motor

Powerful 175 W motor to handle a variety of ingredients.

Multiple speeds and turbo function

Multiple speeds and turbo function

Multiple speeds and turbo function for perfect results.

Beaters and dough hooks included

Beaters and dough hooks included

A pair of stainless steel beaters and dough hooks for your Philips Mixer so all your recipes are whipped/mixed and knead to perfection.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.