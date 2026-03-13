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Daily Collection Hand mixers

Discontinued

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Daily CollectionHand mixers

HR1453/70

Daily Collection Hand mixers

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User Manual Philips - English

  • PDF file, 624.2 kB
  • 13 March 2026

The Philips mixer helps you create delicious homemade cakes, pies and bread. Its powerful 175 W motor, 3 speeds and assorted strip beaters and kneading hooks will make mixing fun and easy. - English

  • PDF file
  • 19 October 2026

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