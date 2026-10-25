2 year warranty
New
HR1501/00
Powerful, Compact, Simple!
This compact and easy to use chopper is the ideal kitchen companion to prepare homemade meals. Chop and crush any ingredient thanks to its powerful motor while you can prepare your favorite dips without hassle.
Superior chopping thanks to PowerChop technology
Fast and perfect results thanks to 450W motor
Prepare your favorite dips and sauces in 1L bowl
Control your result thanks to the 2 speed settings
Both bowl and blades are dishwasher safe
Quick and perfect chopping thanks to the 450W power motor. Create any dish in no time.
Chop evenly soft and hard ingredients, thanks to the PowerChop technology which combines optimally blades, cutting angle and inner bowl.
Do you like guacamole or are you a big fan of pesto? You can prepare anything in the 1L bowl capacity.
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