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  • chopper, chopping, HR1501, Philips chopper 3000 series, Philips chopper, onion cutter, onion chopper, onions, veggies, herbs, multi-chopper, multi, chopper 1L, meat grinder, grinder
  • chopper, chopping, HR1501, Philips chopper 3000 series, Philips chopper, onion cutter, onion chopper, onions, veggies, herbs, multi-chopper, multi, chopper 1L, meat grinder, grinder
  • chopper, chopping, HR1501, Philips chopper 3000 series, Philips chopper, onion cutter, onion chopper, onions, veggies, herbs, multi-chopper, multi, chopper 1L, meat grinder, grinder
  • chopper, chopping, HR1501, Philips chopper 3000 series, Philips chopper, onion cutter, onion chopper, onions, veggies, herbs, multi-chopper, multi, chopper 1L, meat grinder, grinder
  • chopper, chopping, HR1501, Philips chopper 3000 series, Philips chopper, onion cutter, onion chopper, onions, veggies, herbs, multi-chopper, multi, chopper 1L, meat grinder, grinder
  • chopper, chopping, HR1501, Philips chopper 3000 series, Philips chopper, onion cutter, onion chopper, onions, veggies, herbs, multi-chopper, multi, chopper 1L, meat grinder, grinder
  • chopper, chopping, HR1501, Philips chopper 3000 series, Philips chopper, onion cutter, onion chopper, onions, veggies, herbs, multi-chopper, multi, chopper 1L, meat grinder, grinder
  • chopper, chopping, HR1501, Philips chopper 3000 series, Philips chopper, onion cutter, onion chopper, onions, veggies, herbs, multi-chopper, multi, chopper 1L, meat grinder, grinder
  • chopper, chopping, HR1501, Philips chopper 3000 series, Philips chopper, onion cutter, onion chopper, onions, veggies, herbs, multi-chopper, multi, chopper 1L, meat grinder, grinder
  • chopper, chopping, HR1501, Philips chopper 3000 series, Philips chopper, onion cutter, onion chopper, onions, veggies, herbs, multi-chopper, multi, chopper 1L, meat grinder, grinder
  • chopper, chopping, HR1501, Philips chopper 3000 series, Philips chopper, onion cutter, onion chopper, onions, veggies, herbs, multi-chopper, multi, chopper 1L, meat grinder, grinder
  • chopper, chopping, HR1501, Philips chopper 3000 series, Philips chopper, onion cutter, onion chopper, onions, veggies, herbs, multi-chopper, multi, chopper 1L, meat grinder, grinder
  • chopper, chopping, HR1501, Philips chopper 3000 series, Philips chopper, onion cutter, onion chopper, onions, veggies, herbs, multi-chopper, multi, chopper 1L, meat grinder, grinder
  • chopper, chopping, HR1501, Philips chopper 3000 series, Philips chopper, onion cutter, onion chopper, onions, veggies, herbs, multi-chopper, multi, chopper 1L, meat grinder, grinder

New

Chopper 3000 seriesChopper

HR1501/00

Powerful, Compact, Simple!

This compact and easy to use chopper is the ideal kitchen companion to prepare homemade meals. Chop and crush any ingredient thanks to its powerful motor while you can prepare your favorite dips without hassle.

See all benefits

Meal preparation has never been easier.

Powerful, Compact, Simple!

  • Superior chopping thanks to PowerChop technology

  • Fast and perfect results thanks to 450W motor

  • Prepare your favorite dips and sauces in 1L bowl

  • Control your result thanks to the 2 speed settings

  • Both bowl and blades are dishwasher safe

Chopping power in your hand.

Chopping power in your hand.

Quick and perfect chopping thanks to the 450W power motor. Create any dish in no time.

PowerChop technology for superior chopping performance

PowerChop technology for superior chopping performance

Chop evenly soft and hard ingredients, thanks to the PowerChop technology which combines optimally blades, cutting angle and inner bowl.

Prepare your favorite dips in the bowl of 1L

Prepare your favorite dips in the bowl of 1L

Do you like guacamole or are you a big fan of pesto? You can prepare anything in the 1L bowl capacity.

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