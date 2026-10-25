2 year warranty
New
HR1507/00
Your sous-chef in your kitchen.
Our hybrid chopper is your ideal kitchen tool to prepare homemade meals. Chop, slice, shred to complete your most demanding dishes. You can also grate cheese, whip cream or peel your garlics with ease.
Superior chopping thanks to PowerChop technology
Create any dish thanks to our 6in1 hybrid chopper
Fast and perfect results thanks to 650W motor
Prepare your favorite sauces in the 2L glass bowl
Both bowl and accessories are dishwasher safe.
Fast and perfect chopping thanks to the 650W power motor. Create delicious dishes in no time.
Chop evenly soft and hard ingredients, thanks to the PowerChop technology which combines optimally blades, cutting angle and inner bowl.
Do you need to prepare more portions for your family? You can prepare in the 2L glass bowl from sauces to dips to salads and nut butter.
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