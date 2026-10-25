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  • chopper, chopping, HR1507, Philips chopper 5000 series, Philips chopper, onion cutter, onion chopper, onions, veggies, herbs, multi-chopper, multi, chopper 2L, hybrid chopper, food processor, food tube, slicer, shredder, glass bowl
  • chopper, chopping, HR1507, Philips chopper 5000 series, Philips chopper, onion cutter, onion chopper, onions, veggies, herbs, multi-chopper, multi, chopper 2L, hybrid chopper, food processor, food tube, slicer, shredder, glass bowl
  • chopper, chopping, HR1507, Philips chopper 5000 series, Philips chopper, onion cutter, onion chopper, onions, veggies, herbs, multi-chopper, multi, chopper 2L, hybrid chopper, food processor, food tube, slicer, shredder, glass bowl
  • chopper, chopping, HR1507, Philips chopper 5000 series, Philips chopper, onion cutter, onion chopper, onions, veggies, herbs, multi-chopper, multi, chopper 2L, hybrid chopper, food processor, food tube, slicer, shredder, glass bowl
  • chopper, chopping, HR1507, Philips chopper 5000 series, Philips chopper, onion cutter, onion chopper, onions, veggies, herbs, multi-chopper, multi, chopper 2L, hybrid chopper, food processor, food tube, slicer, shredder, glass bowl
  • chopper, chopping, HR1507, Philips chopper 5000 series, Philips chopper, onion cutter, onion chopper, onions, veggies, herbs, multi-chopper, multi, chopper 2L, hybrid chopper, food processor, food tube, slicer, shredder, glass bowl
  • chopper, chopping, HR1507, Philips chopper 5000 series, Philips chopper, onion cutter, onion chopper, onions, veggies, herbs, multi-chopper, multi, chopper 2L, hybrid chopper, food processor, food tube, slicer, shredder, glass bowl
  • chopper, chopping, HR1507, Philips chopper 5000 series, Philips chopper, onion cutter, onion chopper, onions, veggies, herbs, multi-chopper, multi, chopper 2L, hybrid chopper, food processor, food tube, slicer, shredder, glass bowl
  • chopper, chopping, HR1507, Philips chopper 5000 series, Philips chopper, onion cutter, onion chopper, onions, veggies, herbs, multi-chopper, multi, chopper 2L, hybrid chopper, food processor, food tube, slicer, shredder, glass bowl
  • chopper, chopping, HR1507, Philips chopper 5000 series, Philips chopper, onion cutter, onion chopper, onions, veggies, herbs, multi-chopper, multi, chopper 2L, hybrid chopper, food processor, food tube, slicer, shredder, glass bowl
  • chopper, chopping, HR1507, Philips chopper 5000 series, Philips chopper, onion cutter, onion chopper, onions, veggies, herbs, multi-chopper, multi, chopper 2L, hybrid chopper, food processor, food tube, slicer, shredder, glass bowl
  • chopper, chopping, HR1507, Philips chopper 5000 series, Philips chopper, onion cutter, onion chopper, onions, veggies, herbs, multi-chopper, multi, chopper 2L, hybrid chopper, food processor, food tube, slicer, shredder, glass bowl

New

Chopper 5000 seriesChopper

HR1507/00

Your sous-chef in your kitchen.

Our hybrid chopper is your ideal kitchen tool to prepare homemade meals. Chop, slice, shred to complete your most demanding dishes. You can also grate cheese, whip cream or peel your garlics with ease.

See all benefits

Prepare your meals with our 6in1 hybrid chopper.

Your sous-chef in your kitchen.

  • Superior chopping thanks to PowerChop technology

  • Create any dish thanks to our 6in1 hybrid chopper

  • Fast and perfect results thanks to 650W motor

  • Prepare your favorite sauces in the 2L glass bowl

  • Both bowl and accessories are dishwasher safe.

Powerful chopping at your disposal.

Powerful chopping at your disposal.

Fast and perfect chopping thanks to the 650W power motor. Create delicious dishes in no time.

PowerChop technology for superior chopping performance

PowerChop technology for superior chopping performance

Chop evenly soft and hard ingredients, thanks to the PowerChop technology which combines optimally blades, cutting angle and inner bowl.

Prepare your family meals with the 2L glass bowl

Prepare your family meals with the 2L glass bowl

Do you need to prepare more portions for your family? You can prepare in the 2L glass bowl from sauces to dips to salads and nut butter.

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