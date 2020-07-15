2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR1530/80
Prepare homemade delicacies easily
The Philips mixer helps you create delicious homemade cakes, pies and bread for your whole family. Its powerful 240W motor, 3 speeds and assorted beaters and dough hooks will make light work of the toughest dough.
240W
A pair of stainless steel beaters and dough hooks for your Philips Mixer so all your recipes are whipped/mixed and knead to perfection.
Multiple speeds and pulse function for perfect results.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
Ndutz19
15/07/2020
Indonesia
Mixer ter best
Bintang 5 buat semua pruduk Philips,dan paling juara dan awet pastinya
Pros
Awet dan kuat
Cons
Karena hand mixer jd gk bisa ngadon banyak
This review was made for HR1530/80 Mixer
Date of Use 2018-07-15
This review was made for HR1530/80 Mixer
Date of Use 2018-07-15