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2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Stand mixers
Discontinued
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HR1538/80
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User Manual Philips Mixer
The Philips mixer with stand & bowl & shaking sieve helps you create delicious homemade cakes, pies and bread. Its powerful 200 Watt motor, 3 speeds, beaters and dough hooks will make mixing fun & easy. - English
All (2)
Can I prepare cake mixture with my Philips Mixer accessory?
How to clean my Philips mixer
I cannot remove the beaters/dough hooks from my Philips Mixer
I cannot insert the beaters/dough hooks in my Philips Mixer
Contacting Philips
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