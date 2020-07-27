2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR1538/83
Prepare homemade delicacies easily
The Philips mixer with stand & bowl & shaking sieve helps you create delicious homemade cakes, pies and bread. Its powerful 200 Watt motor, 3 speeds, beaters and dough hooks will make mixing fun & easy.
200 W
Rotating bowl
A pair of stainless steel beaters and dough hooks for your Philips Mixer so all your recipes are whipped/mixed and knead to perfection.
Multiple speeds and pulse function for perfect results.
3.0
of 5
3
Reviews
Finneke
27/07/2020
Indonesia
My favorit product
For support my hobbies & this product had a good quality
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR1538/6
Date of Use 2018-07-27
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR1538/6
Date of Use 2018-07-27
Johnny
26/06/2017
Indonesia
good, problem with stand
good product, run smoothly, but mixer stand can not locking after instaling the mixer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR1538/83 Stand mixers
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR1538/83 Stand mixers
Cooking
04/01/2015
Indonesia
This product is of very poor quality
I am very surprised Philips makes such a poor quality product. The mixer when attached to the bowl doesn't spin in a way that can pick all the items in the bowl. The items on the sides and base are not mixed. The hand mixer is not strong and powerful. It doesn't knead dough unless super super soft. The plastic of this mixer is very light and cheap. I bought this Philips appliance trusting this product to be of good quality but it seems the quality of Philips products is dropping down compared to few years ago. Never again Philips unless you improve your quality. I would love to return this product but in Indonesia there isn't such service.
This review was made for HR1538/80 Stand mixers
This review was made for HR1538/80 Stand mixers