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All series

  • Prepare homemade delicacies easily
  • Prepare homemade delicacies easily
  • Prepare homemade delicacies easily
  • Prepare homemade delicacies easily
  • Prepare homemade delicacies easily
  • Prepare homemade delicacies easily
  • Prepare homemade delicacies easily
  • Prepare homemade delicacies easily
  • Prepare homemade delicacies easily
  • Prepare homemade delicacies easily
  • Prepare homemade delicacies easily
  • Prepare homemade delicacies easily
  • Prepare homemade delicacies easily
  • Prepare homemade delicacies easily
  • Prepare homemade delicacies easily
  • Prepare homemade delicacies easily
  • Prepare homemade delicacies easily
  • Prepare homemade delicacies easily
  • Prepare homemade delicacies easily
  • Prepare homemade delicacies easily

Discontinued

Stand mixers

HR1538/83

3

| (3) Reviews

Prepare homemade delicacies easily

The Philips mixer with stand & bowl & shaking sieve helps you create delicious homemade cakes, pies and bread. Its powerful 200 Watt motor, 3 speeds, beaters and dough hooks will make mixing fun & easy.

See all benefits

Mixer with stand and bowl, shaking sieve

Prepare homemade delicacies easily

  • 200 W

  • Rotating bowl

Beaters and dough hooks included

Beaters and dough hooks included

A pair of stainless steel beaters and dough hooks for your Philips Mixer so all your recipes are whipped/mixed and knead to perfection.

Multiple speeds and pulse function

Multiple speeds and pulse function

Multiple speeds and pulse function for perfect results.

Rotating bowl

Rotating bowl

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.0

of 5

3

Reviews

4
2

27/07/2020

Indonesia

Indonesia

My favorit product

For support my hobbies & this product had a good quality

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HR1538/6

Date of Use 2018-07-27

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HR1538/6

Date of Use 2018-07-27

26/06/2017

Indonesia

Indonesia

good, problem with stand

good product, run smoothly, but mixer stand can not locking after instaling the mixer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HR1538/83 Stand mixers

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HR1538/83 Stand mixers

04/01/2015

Indonesia

Indonesia

This product is of very poor quality

I am very surprised Philips makes such a poor quality product. The mixer when attached to the bowl doesn't spin in a way that can pick all the items in the bowl. The items on the sides and base are not mixed. The hand mixer is not strong and powerful. It doesn't knead dough unless super super soft. The plastic of this mixer is very light and cheap. I bought this Philips appliance trusting this product to be of good quality but it seems the quality of Philips products is dropping down compared to few years ago. Never again Philips unless you improve your quality. I would love to return this product but in Indonesia there isn't such service.

This review was made for HR1538/80 Stand mixers

This review was made for HR1538/80 Stand mixers

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