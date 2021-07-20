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2 year warranty

All series

Stand mixers

Discontinued

Support

Stand mixers

HR1538/83

Stand mixers

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Localized commercial leaflet

  • PDF file, 258 kB
  • 20 July 2021

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