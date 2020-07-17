ProductsSupport
en/id

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Powerful and efficient mixing for fluffy cakes
  • Powerful and efficient mixing for fluffy cakes
  • Powerful and efficient mixing for fluffy cakes
  • Powerful and efficient mixing for fluffy cakes
  • Powerful and efficient mixing for fluffy cakes
  • Powerful and efficient mixing for fluffy cakes
  • Powerful and efficient mixing for fluffy cakes
  • Powerful and efficient mixing for fluffy cakes
  • Powerful and efficient mixing for fluffy cakes
  • Powerful and efficient mixing for fluffy cakes

Discontinued

Daily CollectionMixer

HR1552/10

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Powerful and efficient mixing for fluffy cakes

This Philips mixer helps you to create delicious and fluffy cakes for your family. Its conic shaped beater enables maximum incorporation of air, allowing shorter whipping/mixing time and smoother cake batter

See all benefits

Up to 15% faster* with unique conic shaped beaters

Powerful and efficient mixing for fluffy cakes

  • 170W

  • Conic Shaped beaters

  • Primary red

Conic shaped beater for maximum air incorporation

Conic shaped beater for maximum air incorporation

The unique conic shaped beater allows maximum incorporation of air that contributes fluffy texture and smooth cake batter

5 speed settings for better control

5 speed settings for better control

The wide range of speed gives you the best control in mixing.

Turbo function

Turbo function

Turbo function

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

17/07/2020

Indonesia

Indonesia

mixer yg baik

mixer ini sejak awal saya beli sampai sekarang tidak ada masalah, setiap mau buat kue atau roti selalu di pakai hingga berjam jam

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR1552/10 Mixer

Date of Use 2018-07-17

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR1552/10 Mixer

Date of Use 2018-07-17

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.