2 year warranty
Discontinued
Powerful and efficient mixing for fluffy cakes
This Philips mixer helps you to create delicious and fluffy cakes for your family. Its conic shaped beater enables maximum incorporation of air, allowing shorter whipping/mixing time and smoother cake batter
170W
Conic Shaped beaters
Primary red
The unique conic shaped beater allows maximum incorporation of air that contributes fluffy texture and smooth cake batter
The wide range of speed gives you the best control in mixing.
Turbo function
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
tmy_80
17/07/2020
Indonesia
mixer yg baik
mixer ini sejak awal saya beli sampai sekarang tidak ada masalah, setiap mau buat kue atau roti selalu di pakai hingga berjam jam
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR1552/10 Mixer
Date of Use 2018-07-17
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR1552/10 Mixer
Date of Use 2018-07-17