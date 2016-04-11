2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR1559/40
Powerful and efficient mixing for fluffy cakes
This Philips mixer has matching shape of conic beater and automatic driven bowl that enables maximum incorporation of air, allowing shorter whipping/mixing time and smoother cake batter.
170W
Auto-driven bowl
Grass green
The unique conic shaped beater allows maximum incorporation of air that contributes fluffy texture and smooth cake batter
The bowl was designed to seamlessly match the conic shaped beaters for best mixing results.
Turbo function
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