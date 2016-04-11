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  • Powerful and efficient mixing for fluffy cakes
  • Powerful and efficient mixing for fluffy cakes
  • Powerful and efficient mixing for fluffy cakes
  • Powerful and efficient mixing for fluffy cakes
  • Powerful and efficient mixing for fluffy cakes
  • Powerful and efficient mixing for fluffy cakes
  • Powerful and efficient mixing for fluffy cakes
  • Powerful and efficient mixing for fluffy cakes
  • Powerful and efficient mixing for fluffy cakes
  • Powerful and efficient mixing for fluffy cakes

Discontinued

Daily CollectionMixer

HR1559/40

Powerful and efficient mixing for fluffy cakes

This Philips mixer has matching shape of conic beater and automatic driven bowl that enables maximum incorporation of air, allowing shorter whipping/mixing time and smoother cake batter.

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Up to 30% faster* with unique conic shaped beaters

Powerful and efficient mixing for fluffy cakes

  • 170W

  • Auto-driven bowl

  • Grass green

Conic shaped beater for maximum air incorporation

Conic shaped beater for maximum air incorporation

The unique conic shaped beater allows maximum incorporation of air that contributes fluffy texture and smooth cake batter

Seamless mixing for airy batter

Seamless mixing for airy batter

The bowl was designed to seamlessly match the conic shaped beaters for best mixing results.

Turbo function

Turbo function

Turbo function

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