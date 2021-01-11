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  • Powerful and efficient mixing for fluffy cakes
  • Powerful and efficient mixing for fluffy cakes
  • Powerful and efficient mixing for fluffy cakes
  • Powerful and efficient mixing for fluffy cakes
  • Powerful and efficient mixing for fluffy cakes
  • Powerful and efficient mixing for fluffy cakes
  • Powerful and efficient mixing for fluffy cakes
  • Powerful and efficient mixing for fluffy cakes
  • Powerful and efficient mixing for fluffy cakes
  • Powerful and efficient mixing for fluffy cakes

Discontinued

Daily CollectionMixer

HR1559/50

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Powerful and efficient mixing for fluffy cakes

This Philips mixer has matching shape of conic beater and automatic driven bowl that enables maximum incorporation of air, allowing shorter whipping/mixing time and smoother cake batter.

See all benefits

Up to 30% faster* with unique conic shaped beaters

Powerful and efficient mixing for fluffy cakes

  • 170W

  • Auto-driven bowl

  • Vapor Dusk

Conic shaped beater for maximum air incorporation

Conic shaped beater for maximum air incorporation

The unique conic shaped beater allows maximum incorporation of air that contributes fluffy texture and smooth cake batter

Seamless mixing for airy batter

Seamless mixing for airy batter

The bowl was designed to seamlessly match the conic shaped beaters for best mixing results.

5 speed settings for better control

5 speed settings for better control

The wide range of speed gives you the best control in mixing.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

11/01/2021

Indonesia

Indonesia

Mixer mungil dan praktis

Mixer philips 1559 memiliki fitur yg lengkap, mixer ini memiliki banyak fitur sehingga tdk susah utk membuat kue, dsb. Mixer ini suaranya halus dan 5 tipe kecepatan, sehingga memudahksn utk melskukan pekerjaan rumah.

Pros

Merek philips sdh terkenal& handal

Cons

Harga relatif mahal

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR1559/50 Mixer

Date of Use 2020-12-11

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR1559/50 Mixer

Date of Use 2020-12-11

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