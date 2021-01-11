2 year warranty
Discontinued
Powerful and efficient mixing for fluffy cakes
This Philips mixer has matching shape of conic beater and automatic driven bowl that enables maximum incorporation of air, allowing shorter whipping/mixing time and smoother cake batter.
170W
Auto-driven bowl
Vapor Dusk
The unique conic shaped beater allows maximum incorporation of air that contributes fluffy texture and smooth cake batter
The bowl was designed to seamlessly match the conic shaped beaters for best mixing results.
The wide range of speed gives you the best control in mixing.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Yani63
11/01/2021
Indonesia
Mixer mungil dan praktis
Mixer philips 1559 memiliki fitur yg lengkap, mixer ini memiliki banyak fitur sehingga tdk susah utk membuat kue, dsb. Mixer ini suaranya halus dan 5 tipe kecepatan, sehingga memudahksn utk melskukan pekerjaan rumah.
Pros
Merek philips sdh terkenal& handal
Cons
Harga relatif mahal
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR1559/50 Mixer
Date of Use 2020-12-11
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR1559/50 Mixer
Date of Use 2020-12-11