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2 year warranty

All series

Mixer

Discontinued

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Mixer

HR1568/03

Mixer

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User Manual Philips - English

  • PDF file, 1.1 MB
  • 13 March 2026

The Philips mixer with stand, bowl and shaking sieve helps you create delicious homemade cakes, pies and bread. Its powerful 300 Watt motor, 5 speeds, strip beaters and two bowls will make mixing fun and easy. - English

  • PDF file
  • 29 March 2026

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