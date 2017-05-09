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2 year warranty

All series

  • Homemade drinks and food instantly
  • Homemade drinks and food instantly

Discontinued

Viva CollectionBlender and Juicer

HR1841/55

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Homemade drinks and food instantly

The 300 W Philips blender and juice extractor with 2 speed settings and pulse, QuickClean function, detachable knife unit, mill and 1.5 l blender jar. 0.7 l juice jug included.

See all benefits

Create healthy smoothies, juices and spices

Homemade drinks and food instantly

  • 300 W

  • Juicer, blender & mill

Juicer and blender all in one

Juicer and blender all in one

You can prepare any juice or smoothie easily.

2 speeds and pulse

2 speeds and pulse

Fast processing and cleaning.

Makes more juice thanks to micro mesh filter

Makes more juice thanks to micro mesh filter

Unique micro mesh filter made of stainless steel squeezes every drop and gives you more juice.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

09/05/2017

Philippines

Philippines

This blender is the best

It the best blender I ever used, after using more than 5 products of blender a friend just bought this product for me as a gift . And it works great it doesn't bring out smoke,it blends smooth and faster I used it blend like anything without any fear of burning as usual.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR1841/55 Blender and Juicer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR1841/55 Blender and Juicer

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