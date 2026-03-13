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2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Daily Collection Blender
Discontinued
Support
HR2057/03
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EU Declaration of Conformity
Important Information Manual Philips Daily Collection Blender - English
All (4)
What is the ‘pulse’ function on my Philips blender?
Can I pour boiling hot liquids into the jar of my Philips blender?
How to clean the jar of my Philips blender
How can I add ingredients while my Philips Blender is running?
My Philips blender smells when I use it
My Philips blender will not switch on
My Philips Blender gets blocked during processing
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