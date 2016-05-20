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All series

  • Best blending, leaves no bits
  • Best blending, leaves no bits
  • Best blending, leaves no bits
  • Best blending, leaves no bits
  • Best blending, leaves no bits
  • Best blending, leaves no bits
  • Best blending, leaves no bits
  • Best blending, leaves no bits
  • Best blending, leaves no bits
  • Best blending, leaves no bits
  • Best blending, leaves no bits
  • Best blending, leaves no bits
  • Best blending, leaves no bits
  • Best blending, leaves no bits
  • Best blending, leaves no bits
  • Best blending, leaves no bits
  • Best blending, leaves no bits
  • Best blending, leaves no bits
  • Best blending, leaves no bits
  • Best blending, leaves no bits
  • Best blending, leaves no bits
  • Best blending, leaves no bits
  • Best blending, leaves no bits
  • Best blending, leaves no bits
  • Best blending, leaves no bits
  • Best blending, leaves no bits
  • Best blending, leaves no bits
  • Best blending, leaves no bits
  • Best blending, leaves no bits
  • Best blending, leaves no bits
  • Best blending, leaves no bits
  • Best blending, leaves no bits
  • Best blending, leaves no bits
  • Best blending, leaves no bits
  • Best blending, leaves no bits
  • Best blending, leaves no bits
  • Best blending, leaves no bits
  • Best blending, leaves no bits
  • Best blending, leaves no bits
  • Best blending, leaves no bits
  • Best blending, leaves no bits
  • Best blending, leaves no bits

Discontinued

Avance CollectionBlender

HR2096/00

2.8

| (14) Reviews

1 award

Best blending, leaves no bits

The Philips blender with ProBlend 6 and 800W motor can handle just about anything - from fruits/vegetables to ice. Its multi-speed function will blend, crush and cut for perfectly smooth blending and any consistency you want.

See all benefits

ProBlend 6 technology for up to 50% finer result*

Best blending, leaves no bits

  • 800 W

  • 2 L glass jar

  • with spatula

  • ProBlend 6

Unique off-center jar design to mix ingredients efficiently

Unique off-center jar design to mix ingredients efficiently

Blade positioned off-center in the jar will create turbulence and mixing ingredients in the most effective way.

Powerful 800 W motor

Powerful 800 W motor

This Philips blender has a strong 800 W motor for blending, mixing and crushing effectively.

Max 2 L (with food 1.5 L) high quality glass jar

Max 2 L (with food 1.5 L) high quality glass jar

The 2 L jar is made of high quality glass which is scratch proof, and allows to process hot ingredients.

Technical Specifications

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Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Awards

  • Award image VRS_AWARD-612378

Reviews

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2.8

of 5

14

Reviews

20/05/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

I simply love it!

I have it for about a year and a half and it is perfection, I use it daily for my smoothies, I bought it for about 90 euros then and it was totally worth the investment, the only thing that bothers me is that lost the spatula :( but the blender it self fully met my expectations, highly recomend it. It's my favourite tool in the kitchen!!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Avance Collection HR2096/01 Blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Avance Collection HR2096/01 Blender

11/07/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Does what it says it will do, quietly.

After using a bargain priced blender, the Philips 2096 was a dream. Easy to clean, easy to use. Makes mixed fruit drinks to perfection. The instructions could have been better. That's the only negative I found on this Blender. If you are looking for a blender, this is it. Have my blender just a few weeks, but it is in daily use.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Avance Collection HR2096/01 Blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Avance Collection HR2096/01 Blender

20/07/2016

Singapore

Singapore

Excellent product except for its blade

I hav been using this product for past 6-8 months. High performance and make splendid smoothie. However, I too encounter smell of rust and brownish liquid pools in the exterior of blade/ contact to motor base after each use. I decided to top my jar with clean tap water and let it run for a cycle using ice crushing function. The water turned brownish with a rusty smell!! All the while my family has been enjoying smoothie with rust, except it had been covered up! The blade seriously has a fault in its design where liquid trapped within and turn rusty! Worst is, the rust seeps into the content in the jar after every use.

This review was made for Avance Collection HR2096/01 Blender

This review was made for Avance Collection HR2096/01 Blender

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Disclaimers

  1. Compare to Philips' number one blender HR2094