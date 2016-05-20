2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR2096/00
Best blending, leaves no bits
The Philips blender with ProBlend 6 and 800W motor can handle just about anything - from fruits/vegetables to ice. Its multi-speed function will blend, crush and cut for perfectly smooth blending and any consistency you want.
800 W
2 L glass jar
with spatula
ProBlend 6
Blade positioned off-center in the jar will create turbulence and mixing ingredients in the most effective way.
This Philips blender has a strong 800 W motor for blending, mixing and crushing effectively.
The 2 L jar is made of high quality glass which is scratch proof, and allows to process hot ingredients.
Awards
2.8
of 5
14
Reviews
Angela23
20/05/2016
United Kingdom
I simply love it!
I have it for about a year and a half and it is perfection, I use it daily for my smoothies, I bought it for about 90 euros then and it was totally worth the investment, the only thing that bothers me is that lost the spatula :( but the blender it self fully met my expectations, highly recomend it. It's my favourite tool in the kitchen!!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Avance Collection HR2096/01 Blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Avance Collection HR2096/01 Blender
Rotlman
11/07/2013
United Kingdom
Does what it says it will do, quietly.
After using a bargain priced blender, the Philips 2096 was a dream. Easy to clean, easy to use. Makes mixed fruit drinks to perfection. The instructions could have been better. That's the only negative I found on this Blender. If you are looking for a blender, this is it. Have my blender just a few weeks, but it is in daily use.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Avance Collection HR2096/01 Blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Avance Collection HR2096/01 Blender
Blurb
20/07/2016
Singapore
Excellent product except for its blade
I hav been using this product for past 6-8 months. High performance and make splendid smoothie. However, I too encounter smell of rust and brownish liquid pools in the exterior of blade/ contact to motor base after each use. I decided to top my jar with clean tap water and let it run for a cycle using ice crushing function. The water turned brownish with a rusty smell!! All the while my family has been enjoying smoothie with rust, except it had been covered up! The blade seriously has a fault in its design where liquid trapped within and turn rusty! Worst is, the rust seeps into the content in the jar after every use.
This review was made for Avance Collection HR2096/01 Blender
This review was made for Avance Collection HR2096/01 Blender
Compare to Philips' number one blender HR2094