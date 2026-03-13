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2 year warranty
Food Preparation
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Avance Collection Blender
Discontinued
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HR2096/00
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What is the function of my Philips blender spatula?
What is the small lid of my Philips blender jar for?
Can I pour boiling hot liquids into the jar of my Philips blender?
How to attach the jar to my Philips blender
How to clean the jar of my Philips blender
The spatula of my Philips blender is damaged
My Philips blender gets hot
My Philips blender light keeps flashing
Ingredients stick to the jar walls of my Philips blender
My Philips blender splashes water with quick clean/pulse
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