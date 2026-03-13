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2 year warranty

All series

Avance Collection Blender

Discontinued

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Avance CollectionBlender

HR2096/00

Avance Collection Blender

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Consumer Care Book Philips Avance Collection Blender

  • PDF file, 265.8 kB
  • 13 March 2026

Eco passport Philips Aluminium Collection Blender

  • PDF file, 198.4 kB
  • 13 March 2026

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