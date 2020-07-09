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  • Fresh smoothie and food made easy
  • Fresh smoothie and food made easy
  • Fresh smoothie and food made easy
  • Fresh smoothie and food made easy
  • Fresh smoothie and food made easy
  • Fresh smoothie and food made easy
  • Fresh smoothie and food made easy
  • Fresh smoothie and food made easy
  • Fresh smoothie and food made easy
  • Fresh smoothie and food made easy
  • Fresh smoothie and food made easy
  • Fresh smoothie and food made easy
  • Fresh smoothie and food made easy
  • Fresh smoothie and food made easy
  • Fresh smoothie and food made easy
  • Fresh smoothie and food made easy
  • Fresh smoothie and food made easy
  • Fresh smoothie and food made easy
  • Fresh smoothie and food made easy
  • Fresh smoothie and food made easy
  • Fresh smoothie and food made easy
  • Fresh smoothie and food made easy
  • Fresh smoothie and food made easy
  • Fresh smoothie and food made easy

Discontinued

Daily CollectionBlender

HR2106/00

3.4

| (5) Reviews

1 award

Fresh smoothie and food made easy

This Philips Daily Collection Blender offers a 400 W motor, 1.5 l jar and a ProBlend4 star blade combined to create perfect end results for your smoothie and food preparation. It makes your tough blending made easy!

See all benefits

With extra strong power and blade

Fresh smoothie and food made easy

  • 400 W

  • 1.5 L glass jar

  • with mini chopper

  • ProBlend 4

Strong 400 W motor

Strong 400 W motor

Strong 400 W motor for blending and mixing easily.

High-quality glass jar prevents scratches and odors

High-quality glass jar prevents scratches and odors

High-quality glass jar prevents scratches and odors. The 1.5-liter jar has a working capacity of 1.25 liters.

ProBlend 4 star blade for effective blending and mixing

ProBlend 4 star blade for effective blending and mixing

The newly designed blade will blend and cut the ingredients effectively and make a perfect smoothie for you and your family.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

  • Award image VRS_AWARD-961310

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.4

of 5

5

Reviews

3

09/07/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Great features

The brender includes wet and dry blender that meets my requirements. The price is very attractive also.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection Blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection Blender

24/01/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

High quality glass jar blender

I recently purchased this blender and I have to say this is a high quality item at a great price. I chose this one because I particularly wanted one with a glass jar. It looks fantastic, it's super easy to use and the build quality is superb. As far I'm concerned this is now an essential item in my kitchen and I shall use it every day!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection Blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection Blender

09/02/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

more useful than I expected when I bought it

does the job and has a good sized, sturdy container.

This review was made for Daily Collection Blender

This review was made for Daily Collection Blender

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