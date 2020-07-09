2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR2106/00
Fresh smoothie and food made easy
This Philips Daily Collection Blender offers a 400 W motor, 1.5 l jar and a ProBlend4 star blade combined to create perfect end results for your smoothie and food preparation. It makes your tough blending made easy!
400 W
1.5 L glass jar
with mini chopper
ProBlend 4
Strong 400 W motor for blending and mixing easily.
High-quality glass jar prevents scratches and odors. The 1.5-liter jar has a working capacity of 1.25 liters.
The newly designed blade will blend and cut the ingredients effectively and make a perfect smoothie for you and your family.
Awards
3.4
of 5
5
Reviews
Aforapple
09/07/2020
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Great features
The brender includes wet and dry blender that meets my requirements. The price is very attractive also.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection Blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection Blender
Nate30
24/01/2016
United Kingdom
High quality glass jar blender
I recently purchased this blender and I have to say this is a high quality item at a great price. I chose this one because I particularly wanted one with a glass jar. It looks fantastic, it's super easy to use and the build quality is superb. As far I'm concerned this is now an essential item in my kitchen and I shall use it every day!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection Blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection Blender
rojabro
09/02/2020
United Kingdom
more useful than I expected when I bought it
does the job and has a good sized, sturdy container.
This review was made for Daily Collection Blender
This review was made for Daily Collection Blender