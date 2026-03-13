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2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Daily Collection Blender
Discontinued
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HR2106/00
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Eco passport Philips Daily Collection Blender
EU Declaration of conformity Philips Daily Collection Blender HR2106/00
All (3)
Can I pour boiling hot liquids into the jar of my Philips blender?
How to clean the jar of my Philips blender
How can I add ingredients while my Philips Blender is running?
Ingredients stick to the jar walls of my Philips blender
Foam is coming out of my Philips blender
The jar of my Philips blender is leaking
My Philips Blender gets blocked during processing
My Philips blender is not working
Contacting Philips
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