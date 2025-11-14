2 year warranty
Discontinued
More than a blender
The Philips blender is your gateway to serving variety every day. Make your own fresh juices. Blend homemade soups or create nutritional smoothies. With 400W, multiple speed settings and a fruit filter the possibilities are unlimited
350 W
2 L glass jar
Multi mill
Blend at different speeds and to different degrees with a choice of settings.
Crush and blend to perfection with these ultra-sharp, long-lasting serrated blades.
Multi mill for grinding and chopping hard and soft ingredients.
4.9
of 5
93
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Dian135
14/11/2025
Indonesia
Philip blender
Philip blender HR2116/60. Blender ini awet, mata pisaunya tajam. Dan yang paling penting hemat listrik. Cocok untuk membuat jus, smoothies dan lain-lain.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR2116/60 Blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR2116/60 Blender
Aisah10
14/11/2025
Indonesia
Philips blender HR2116/60
Philips blender HR2116/60 satu kata awet. Kenceng putarannya. Mata pisaunya tajam. Hemat daya listrik. Bisa buat bumbu, jus, smoothies. Warnanya cantik. Ukuran nya besar muat banyak.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR2116/60 Blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR2116/60 Blender
Finaa7
14/11/2025
Indonesia
Blender bagus buat Smoothie sehari hari
Blender untuk membuat jus dan smoothies homemade dengan praktis, looks nya terlihat elegan sekali, banyak manfaat gak hanya untuk jus, aku buat blender es batu pun langsung ancur tanpa harus nunggu, Oh iyaa ini anti pecah yaa jadi aman buat si kecil yang super duper aktif ʚ♡⃛ɞ(ू•ᴗ•ू❁)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR2116/60 Blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR2116/60 Blender