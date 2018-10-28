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2 year warranty

All series

  • Standard Product Photo Philips Blender
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Blender HR2116/01
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Blender HR2116/01
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Blender HR2116/01
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Blender
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Blender HR2116/01
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Blender
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Blender HR2116/01
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Blender HR2116/01
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Blender HR2116/01
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Blender
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Blender HR2116/01

Discontinued

Blender

HR2116/01

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

More than a blender

The Philips blender is your gateway to serving variety every day. Make your own fresh juices. Blend homemade soups or create nutritional smoothies. With 600W, multiple speed settings and a fruit filter the possibilities are unlimited

See all benefits

Blend super smoothie,tasty soups and healthy juice

More than a blender

  • 600 W

  • 2 L glass jar

  • Multi mill

Powerful 600W motor

Powerful 600W motor

Strong 600W motor for blending and mixing easily.

Multiple speeds

Multiple speeds

Blend at different speeds and to different degrees with a choice of settings.

Ultra-sharp, long lasting serrated blades

Ultra-sharp, long lasting serrated blades

Crush and blend to perfection with these ultra-sharp, long-lasting serrated blades.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

28/10/2018

Việt Nam

Việt Nam

Máy rất tốt

Máy mới mua nên rất tốt, hi vọng tương lai siêu bền của máy. Tôi tin tưởng hàng của Philips, good!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HR2116/01 Máy xay sinh tố

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HR2116/01 Máy xay sinh tố

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