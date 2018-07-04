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2 year warranty

All series

  • Make perfect frozen smoothies
  • Make perfect frozen smoothies
  • Make perfect frozen smoothies
  • Make perfect frozen smoothies
  • Make perfect frozen smoothies
  • Make perfect frozen smoothies
  • Make perfect frozen smoothies
  • Make perfect frozen smoothies
  • Make perfect frozen smoothies
  • Make perfect frozen smoothies
  • Make perfect frozen smoothies
  • Make perfect frozen smoothies
  • Make perfect frozen smoothies
  • Make perfect frozen smoothies
  • Make perfect frozen smoothies
  • Make perfect frozen smoothies
  • Make perfect frozen smoothies
  • Make perfect frozen smoothies
  • Make perfect frozen smoothies
  • Make perfect frozen smoothies

Discontinued

Viva CollectionBlender

HR2157/90

4.5

| (52) Reviews | 83% recommend this product

Make perfect frozen smoothies

Crush ice in seconds for delicious frozen drinks and smoothies, thanks to ProBlend5 technology. Practically unbreakable, the Duravita Tritan jar stays transparent and is dishwasher safe.

See all benefits

Crush ice 20% faster with ProBlend 5

Make perfect frozen smoothies

  • 350 W

  • ProBlend 5

  • 2L Tritan jar

2 year guarantee

2 year guarantee

With 2 years world-wide warrantee.

All parts are dishwasher safe

All removable parts can be cleaned in the dishwasher.

Adjustable speed setting

Blend at different speeds with adjustable speed setting.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

52

Reviews

83%

recommend this product

04/07/2018

Indonesia

Indonesia

Recommended product

Very useful product, very recommended, my children love it

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR2157/90 Blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR2157/90 Blender

03/05/2018

Indonesia

Indonesia

This product ia easy to use

It's easy to use and easy to clean with great result.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR2157/90 Blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR2157/90 Blender

06/02/2019

US

US

This is a simply and powerfull product

[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Blender philips is simply to clean and very high power

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR2156/90 Blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR2156/90 Blender

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