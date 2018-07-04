2 year warranty
Discontinued
Make perfect frozen smoothies
Crush ice in seconds for delicious frozen drinks and smoothies, thanks to ProBlend5 technology. Practically unbreakable, the Duravita Tritan jar stays transparent and is dishwasher safe.
350 W
ProBlend 5
2L Tritan jar
With 2 years world-wide warrantee.
All removable parts can be cleaned in the dishwasher.
Blend at different speeds with adjustable speed setting.
4.5
of 5
52
Reviews
83%
recommend this product
Teddy
04/07/2018
Indonesia
Recommended product
Very useful product, very recommended, my children love it
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR2157/90 Blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR2157/90 Blender
Didik
03/05/2018
Indonesia
This product ia easy to use
It's easy to use and easy to clean with great result.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR2157/90 Blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR2157/90 Blender
Ripleydc
06/02/2019
US
This is a simply and powerfull product
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Blender philips is simply to clean and very high power
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR2156/90 Blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR2156/90 Blender