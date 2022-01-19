2 year warranty
Discontinued
Blend 40% finer and crush ice perfectly
Enjoy the finest smoothies with ProBlend Crush technology. Our unique 4-star blade and energy efficient 350W motor make perfect smoothies every time. Its powerful ice-crush button transforms hard ice into smooth blends, twice as fast.
ProBlend Crush Technology
With 5 speed settings, designed to provide you with the perfect texture from smoothies to soups and sauce
The powerful ice-crush function, supported by the ProBlend Crush technology results in perfect, snowy crushed ice for ice-cold smoothies and refreshing desserts, 2x faster
The new ProBlend Crush technology combines the optimized 4-star blade with a high efficiency 700W motor for fast, consistent and perfect end-results.
4.9
of 5
766
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
ramaxxx
19/01/2022
Indonesia
Great product
Great product with generally price from philips, hope it long life time using
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Series 5000 HR2223/30 Blender Core
Date of Use 2021-12-18
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Series 5000 HR2223/30 Blender Core
Date of Use 2021-12-18
Andi92
23/07/2023
Indonesia
Philip Blander memang awet
Selalu menggunakan philips awet dan tahan lama mudab perbaikan ketikan bermasalah.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Seri 5000 HR2223/30 Blender Core
Date of Use 2021-07-23
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Seri 5000 HR2223/30 Blender Core
Date of Use 2021-07-23
KaiAccess
02/04/2023
Indonesia
Verified buyer
Produk ini sangat memberikan manfaat bagi saya
Saya kebetulan lagi membutuhkan blender karena blender saya rusak, kemudian saya direkomendasikan oleh rekan saya bahwa ada blender dengan kualitas bagus dan memiliki kelengkapan yg cukup lengkap dengan tipe ini. Lalu saya pun mencarinya di e commerce dan ternyata ada promo! Lalu saya langsung membelinya dan setelah sampai dirumah saya sangat terkejut ternyata produk ini sangat worth it untuk digunakan sehari hari! Dan dirumah pun semua sangat senang karena kami jadi bisa membuat jus, membuat bumbu, menggiling daging, dll. Secara sempurna! Terima kasih Philips
Pros
Sangat multifungsi dan hemat daya listrik
Cons
Hampir tidak ada
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Seri 5000 HR2223/30 Blender Core
Date of Use 2022-03-02
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Seri 5000 HR2223/30 Blender Core
Date of Use 2022-03-02