[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I have been using this blender for a few weeks now and so can definitely confirm it is a great addition to our new kitchen. Our old blender was not fit for purpose anymore and also as the jar of our old blender was plastic so it was discoloured from use and not something we would want out on the side of our kitchen. The glass jug of this blender ensures this is not an issue in the future and as this is dishwasher safe, along with the other parts of the blender, this makes clean up easy and it should not discolour. The spout on the top of the jug is a great feature as it allows you to add extra ingredients or water to the mix as it is blending also using the measuring tub which doubles as the spout lid. It is very powerful using the 3 speed options or the pulse option and I have used this to blend many ingredients including ice and there was no issues with it. Overall we are very happy with this blender.