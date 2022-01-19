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2 year warranty

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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Series 5000 Blender Core HR2223/30
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  • Product in Use Photo Philips Series 5000 Blender Core
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  • Product in Use Photo Philips Series 5000 Blender Core
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Series 5000 Blender Core HR2223/30
  • Front Product Photo Philips Series 5000 Blender Core HR2223/30
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Series 5000 Blender Core HR2223/30
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Series 5000 Blender Core HR2223/30
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Series 5000 Blender Core HR2223/30
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Discontinued

Series 5000Blender Core

HR2223/30

4.9

| (766) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Blend 40% finer and crush ice perfectly

Enjoy the finest smoothies with ProBlend Crush technology. Our unique 4-star blade and energy efficient 350W motor make perfect smoothies every time. Its powerful ice-crush button transforms hard ice into smooth blends, twice as fast.

See all benefits

Thanks to powerful ProBlend Crush Technology

Blend 40% finer and crush ice perfectly

  • ProBlend Crush Technology

5 preset settings for easy and reliable results

5 preset settings for easy and reliable results

With 5 speed settings, designed to provide you with the perfect texture from smoothies to soups and sauce

Perfectly crushed ice, 2x faster

Perfectly crushed ice, 2x faster

The powerful ice-crush function, supported by the ProBlend Crush technology results in perfect, snowy crushed ice for ice-cold smoothies and refreshing desserts, 2x faster

ProBlend Crush technology for perfect end results

The new ProBlend Crush technology combines the optimized 4-star blade with a high efficiency 700W motor for fast, consistent and perfect end-results.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.9

of 5

766

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

19/01/2022

Indonesia

Indonesia

Great product

Great product with generally price from philips, hope it long life time using

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Series 5000 HR2223/30 Blender Core

Date of Use 2021-12-18

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Series 5000 HR2223/30 Blender Core

Date of Use 2021-12-18

23/07/2023

Indonesia

Indonesia

Philip Blander memang awet

Selalu menggunakan philips awet dan tahan lama mudab perbaikan ketikan bermasalah.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Seri 5000 HR2223/30 Blender Core

Date of Use 2021-07-23

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Seri 5000 HR2223/30 Blender Core

Date of Use 2021-07-23

02/04/2023

Indonesia

Indonesia

Verified buyer

Produk ini sangat memberikan manfaat bagi saya

Saya kebetulan lagi membutuhkan blender karena blender saya rusak, kemudian saya direkomendasikan oleh rekan saya bahwa ada blender dengan kualitas bagus dan memiliki kelengkapan yg cukup lengkap dengan tipe ini. Lalu saya pun mencarinya di e commerce dan ternyata ada promo! Lalu saya langsung membelinya dan setelah sampai dirumah saya sangat terkejut ternyata produk ini sangat worth it untuk digunakan sehari hari! Dan dirumah pun semua sangat senang karena kami jadi bisa membuat jus, membuat bumbu, menggiling daging, dll. Secara sempurna! Terima kasih Philips

Pros

Sangat multifungsi dan hemat daya listrik

Cons

Hampir tidak ada

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Seri 5000 HR2223/30 Blender Core

Date of Use 2022-03-02

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Seri 5000 HR2223/30 Blender Core

Date of Use 2022-03-02

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