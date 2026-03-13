Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Ice cream maker
Discontinued
Support
HR2305/80
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
ICM Recipe Booklet Philips Ice cream maker - English
User Manual Philips - English
All (6)
When is the cooling disc of my Philips ice cream maker is frozen?
How long should I freeze the cooling disc of my Philips ice cream maker?
Why does my Philips ice cream maker reduce stirrer speed?
Can I interrupt my Philips ice cream maker while operating?
Can I change the settings of my Philips ice cream maker during use?
What is the cooling disc of my Philips ice cream maker filled with?
The light of my Philips ice cream maker is blinking
I cannot remove the cooling disc of my Philips ice cream maker
The stirrer of my Philips ice cream maker will not rotate
My Philips ice cream maker will not switch on
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you