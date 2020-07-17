2 year warranty
Discontinued
700 W
16 functions
2-in-1 disc
In-bowl storage
Our powerful motor can easily handle a variety of ingredients from bread dough to hard vegetables, cheese and chocolate. It also slices and shreds with ease.
With more than 16 functions, there is no limt to what you can make: meals, bread, sauces and more. Use the high quality and multi-functional accessories to chop, puree and mince ingredients with the S-blade, or slice and shred with the 2-in-1 disc. Whatever you’re in the mood for, whip, whisk, knead and more.
Fast preparation with large feeding tube for minimal pre-cut.
5.0
of 5
7
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Fahima
17/07/2020
Singapore
The product has great features.
Good product... it easy to use.. It has many functions.. hope so we can add miller also if we want.. can I get that separate?
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR7320/01 Compact Food Processor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR7320/01 Compact Food Processor
Fanmiester
30/06/2019
Singapore
Covering all your needs
Great product! This set covers all your basic needs in food preparation. Sharp blades and sufficient speed to your desired blends.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR7320/01 Compact Food Processor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR7320/01 Compact Food Processor
Mjean
17/06/2021
Indonesia
Philips employee
Ngak Lagi deh Ribet Potong Potong
[Employee of philipsglobal] Sebelumnya selalu masalah potong2 sayuran, apalagi bawang yang bikin perih mata, sejak ada produk ini jadi bikin tambah suka masak masak, urusan motong memotong bawang dan giling daging jadi ngak masalah, gampang banget cepat. Sukaaa banget, Solusiku buat nyiapin masakan !!
Pros
Kuat dan Pisau Tajam hancurkan daging
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR7310/10 Compact Food Processor
Date of Use 2021-02-16
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR7310/10 Compact Food Processor
Date of Use 2021-02-16