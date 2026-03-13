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2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Daily Collection Compact Food Processor
Discontinued
Support
HR7310/10
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Eco passport Philips Daily Collection Compact Food Processor
EU Declaration of Conformity
All (2)
Should I clean my Philips food processor before first use?
Can I pour boiling hot liquids into the jar of my Philips blender?
My Philips Food Processor cannot knead the dough well
My Philips Blender gets blocked during processing
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