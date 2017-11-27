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Discontinued

NIVEAshaving heads

HS85/44

4.5

| (33) Reviews | 91% recommend this product

Keep a close shave

Every year the blades of your Philips shaver travel the height of Mt. Everest... 49 times! After such a workout, even the best materials can lose their edge. Retain your shaver's peak performance - replace shaving heads every year.

See all benefits

Change heads every 12 months for best results

Keep a close shave

  • with replacement cartridge

Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

Dual blade system of your Philips shaver: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.

Flex Tracker system

Flex Tracker system

The Flex Tracker automatically tracks the curves of your face and helps to protect against skin irritation.

Glide rings

Glide rings

The shaving heads have unique glide rings to help the shaver move smoothly over your face.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

33

Reviews

91%

recommend this product

27/11/2017

Canada

Canada

discontinued!

It was one of the best shaving systems that I had in years, but some "genius" from Philips decided to kill it and instead introduce a variety of c*appy new shavers. Nice job in terms of customer support and market research. Switching back to Braun.

This review was made for HS85/63 shaving heads

This review was made for HS85/63 shaving heads

02/10/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

No Replacements for my HS85

This is a great shaver but the cutting heads now need replacing. However they don't seem to be available anymore. If I have to replace my HS85 it could well be with another brand.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HS85/44 shaving heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HS85/44 shaving heads

12/11/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Liked my shaver

cannot buy new blades for this shaver, will be forced to buy a new shaver, it probably won't be a Philishave what a shame I liked it as well

This review was made for HS85/63 shaving heads

This review was made for HS85/63 shaving heads

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