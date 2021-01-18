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Discontinued

5.1 DVD Home theater

HTD3509/98

3.5

| (2) Reviews

300W Powerful cinematic surround sound

Pump up your home entertainment experience with the Philips home theater. Exposed speakers drivers offering 300W powerful surround sound and DVD video upscaling to 1080p via HDMI for near-HD images.

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300W Powerful cinematic surround sound

  • HDMI ARC & USB

  • 300W

Audio in to enjoy music from iPod/iPhone/MP3 player

Audio in to enjoy music from iPod/iPhone/MP3 player

Audio in allows you to easily play your music directly from your iPod/iPhone/iPad, MP3 player, or laptop via a simple connection to your home cinema. Simply connect your audio device to the Audio in jack to enjoy your music with the superior sound quality of the Philips home cinema system.

HDMI for high definition movies and picture quality

HDMI for high definition movies and picture quality

HDMI is a direct digital connection that can carry digital HD video as well as digital multichannel audio. By eliminating the conversion to analog signals it delivers perfect picture and sound quality, completely free from noise. Movies in standard definition can now be enjoyed in true high definition resolution - ensuring more details and more true-to-life pictures.

Plays DVD, VCD, CD and USB devices

Plays DVD, VCD, CD and USB devices

Play virtually any disc and any media devices you want - whether they be DVDs, VCDs, CDs or USB devices. Experience the unbeatable convenience of great playability, and the luxury of sharing media files on your TV or home theater system.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.5

of 5

2

Reviews

4
3
1

18/01/2021

US

US

Remote not response[HTD3509/98]

Very Good,My parents and also relatives were very attached on when buying new appliances.Surely in their times,I mean long ago,there were only these goods models\make and they of course chooses Philips.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTD3509 5.1 DVD Home theater

Date of Use 2019-01-17

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTD3509 5.1 DVD Home theater

Date of Use 2019-01-17

01/01/2017

Malaysia

Malaysia

after few months keep Power restarting and Lagging

after few months keep Power restarting and Lagging

This review was made for HTD3509 5.1 DVD Home theater

This review was made for HTD3509 5.1 DVD Home theater

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Disclaimers

  1. DivX, DivX Certified, and associated logos are trademarks of DivXNetworks, Inc. and are used under license.

  2. Dolby and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Inc.