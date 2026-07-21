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2 year warranty
Home audio
All series
5.1 DVD Home theater
Discontinued
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HTD3509/98
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Quick start guide - English
User manual - English
All (2)
How many files/folders can be read when using USB-direct?
How to setup ARC for my Philips Home Theatre system?
It takes long to display USB content on my Philips device
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