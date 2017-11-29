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Discontinued

Philips Sonicare FlexCareSonic electric toothbrush

HX6982/03

4.4

| (339) Reviews | 89% recommend this product

Advanced Cleaning

Innovative technology delivers better results. Now there's a guaranteed way to better oral health. It's the new Philips Sonicare FlexCare that adapts to your oral care needs.

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Philips Sonicare #11 icon badge DP recommendation [master-dcc2cb6d120c4b58b968b28400b191a1] [com-mig]

most used power toothbrush brand by dental professionals

Advanced Cleaning

  • 3 modes

  • 2 brush heads

Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.

Angled brush head neck for better reach to back teeth

Angled brush head neck for better reach to back teeth

The uniquely angled brush head neck of this toothbrush head makes it easier to reach back teeth, removing plaque in those hard-to-reach areas.

Naturally whiter teeth with patented sonic technology

Naturally whiter teeth with patented sonic technology

The dynamic cleaning action of this toothbrush and the direct broader contact with each tooth, has proven to remove everyday stains, to help keep teeth naturally whiter.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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4.4

of 5

339

Reviews

89%

recommend this product

29/11/2017

US

US

Excellent toothbrush

I had one of the first Sonicare brushes in 1994 and enjoyed using that for yers. I am very impressed with the advancement in this new brush. Excellent cleaning and different setting that my husband can use, that are different than mine. My teeth feel really clean and smooth. My dental hygienist gave me a really good report that very little plaque was present. The small cabinet and UV liamp is great. A five star product!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare HX6982/10 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare HX6982/10 Sonic electric toothbrush

28/04/2017

US

US

Flexcare White

This product is amazing! My teeth feel so clean and fresh. My dentist told me to get one and brush 3X per day as I am a "plaque" former. I got one yesterday and can't wait to brush my teeth again! At first it makes your whole mouth tingle but it is a good tingle. I bought mine at Costco.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare HX6982/10 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare HX6982/10 Sonic electric toothbrush

11/12/2015

US

US

Verified buyer

Awesome toothbrush

Best toothbrush I have ever used. once you use a sonicare you never even think about using any other brand

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare HX6982/10 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare HX6982/10 Sonic electric toothbrush

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