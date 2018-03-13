2 year warranty
High fidelity, premium quality. Wherever you go.
Fidelio L2 headphones with mic combine the highest standards in sound and comfort for an authentic listening experience. Expertly engineered for natural sound as faithful to the original as possible. Exquisitely crafted for lasting comfort.
High resolution audio
Over-ear
Deluxe memory foam cushions
Flat folding
Aluminum earshells selected for their strength reduce unwanted vibration and resonance. They are mounted on a layer of engineering plastics to make the headphones even more stable. As a result they dampen vibration as effectively as possible for accurate, incisive sound.
The semi-open back design combines the balanced, transparent sound of an open back with the deep bass and noise isolation expected from a fully closed back. It includes finely woven, acoustically resistant fabric built into the acoustic grilles for controlled noise isolation, minimal leakage and reduced ambient noise.
Excellent noise isolation yet retaining spatial music experience.
4.7
of 5
7
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
felaak1
13/03/2018
United Kingdom
Beautiful design with sleek modern look
Upon unpacking you immediately notice the quality of the headphones. Beautifully designed with a very sleek modern look they're also very comfortable and easy to rest around your neck due to the swivel on the earpieces. I guess they're marketed as portable as they're so easy to drive from sources such as a mobile phone or laptop. Steaming from Spotify (extreme quality) on my phone sounds superb. Takes listening from non-audiophile sources to another level.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Fidelio L2BO Headphones with mic
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Fidelio L2BO Headphones with mic
nicks99
13/03/2018
United Kingdom
Beautiful design with sleek modern look
Upon unpacking you immediately notice the quality of the headphones. Beautifully designed with a very sleek modern look they're also very comfortable and easy to rest around your neck due to the swivel on the earpieces. I guess they're marketed as portable as they're so easy to drive from sources such as a mobile phone or laptop. Steaming from Spotify (extreme quality) on my phone sounds superb. Takes listening from non-audiophile sources to another level.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Fidelio L2BO Headphones with mic
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Fidelio L2BO Headphones with mic
TDJazz
08/08/2017
US
Verified buyer
Where to begin... Summary, EXCELLENT !!!
This is such a sleeper headphone. Build Quality is superb. REAL Stitched Leather? YES! Accurate and Uncolored? YES ! Easy to power? YES !!! Applications? EVERYTHING from Pleasure to Studio reference. Superb !!! Can't wait to see what Philips does next !
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for L2BO Headphones with mic
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for L2BO Headphones with mic