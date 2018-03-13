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FidelioHeadphones with mic

L2BO/00

4.7

| (7) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

High fidelity, premium quality. Wherever you go.

Fidelio L2 headphones with mic combine the highest standards in sound and comfort for an authentic listening experience. Expertly engineered for natural sound as faithful to the original as possible. Exquisitely crafted for lasting comfort.

See all benefits

High fidelity, premium quality. Wherever you go.

  • High resolution audio

  • Over-ear

  • Deluxe memory foam cushions

  • Flat folding

Engineered aluminum earshells for acoustic precision

Engineered aluminum earshells for acoustic precision

Aluminum earshells selected for their strength reduce unwanted vibration and resonance. They are mounted on a layer of engineering plastics to make the headphones even more stable. As a result they dampen vibration as effectively as possible for accurate, incisive sound.

Acoustic semi-open back architecture for natural sound

Acoustic semi-open back architecture for natural sound

The semi-open back design combines the balanced, transparent sound of an open back with the deep bass and noise isolation expected from a fully closed back. It includes finely woven, acoustically resistant fabric built into the acoustic grilles for controlled noise isolation, minimal leakage and reduced ambient noise.

Excellent noise isolation and spacious listening experience

Excellent noise isolation yet retaining spatial music experience.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.7

of 5

7

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

13/03/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Beautiful design with sleek modern look

Upon unpacking you immediately notice the quality of the headphones. Beautifully designed with a very sleek modern look they're also very comfortable and easy to rest around your neck due to the swivel on the earpieces. I guess they're marketed as portable as they're so easy to drive from sources such as a mobile phone or laptop. Steaming from Spotify (extreme quality) on my phone sounds superb. Takes listening from non-audiophile sources to another level.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Fidelio L2BO Headphones with mic

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Fidelio L2BO Headphones with mic

13/03/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Beautiful design with sleek modern look

Upon unpacking you immediately notice the quality of the headphones. Beautifully designed with a very sleek modern look they're also very comfortable and easy to rest around your neck due to the swivel on the earpieces. I guess they're marketed as portable as they're so easy to drive from sources such as a mobile phone or laptop. Steaming from Spotify (extreme quality) on my phone sounds superb. Takes listening from non-audiophile sources to another level.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Fidelio L2BO Headphones with mic

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Fidelio L2BO Headphones with mic

08/08/2017

US

US

Verified buyer

Where to begin... Summary, EXCELLENT !!!

This is such a sleeper headphone. Build Quality is superb. REAL Stitched Leather? YES! Accurate and Uncolored? YES ! Easy to power? YES !!! Applications? EVERYTHING from Pleasure to Studio reference. Superb !!! Can't wait to see what Philips does next !

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for L2BO Headphones with mic

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for L2BO Headphones with mic

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