The fidelio L2 has to be seen and held to find out how well made and stylish it is. Pictures only tell half the story. It even smells nice (the headbands and the ear cups). It's a semi open headphone, so while it's not the best to take on the move, sound leakage is far lower than I expected. Particularly when they are on the head and not hanging around the neck. The sound is very good, with well defined low end and clear mids. The only reason I give them 4 stars is that they sound a little harsh in the treble for some songs/movies. It's not a constant thing, but the same detail in the highs that give them such a detailed sound makes the highs fatiguing for some instruments. Very happy with them and I feel they've become a bit mellower (more pleasant to my ears) over time.