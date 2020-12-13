2 year warranty
Discontinued
LR20P2B/40
Powers all high-energy consuming devices
Your electronic products today, like electronic toys and portable audio, are more thirsty for power than ever. Keep them running longer, with Power Alkaline Philips batteries.
D
Power Alkaline
2 units
Alkaline technology ensures power for high drain devices.
These Philips batteries are guaranteed free from harmful heavy metals such as Cadmium, Mercury and Lead.
Universal language-free symbols on the packaging explain how and where the battery can or should be used.
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